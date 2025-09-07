Letter: Concerned and fed-up in Cary

Hello,

I live on 3 E. Main St. in Cary. It is now the fall; most people are sending their kids back to school, and it’s been over a month since the road construction crew has been working on the streets here on Northwest Highway in Cary.

In the meantime, I have suffered from heart palpitations and unhealthy air quality, as well as loud banging, drilling going on in the early mornings causing sleep disturbances. It is really disruptive, and I would like to know when will the streets be done? It seems like it is taking longer than usual? The city hasn’t sent any warnings to us or notices as to when it will be done, so we are just counting the days here.

Also, because of the unsafe nature, there has even been an accident right in front of the house. A vehicle ran off the road into a hole not properly blocked off by construction, and the vehicle hit the light pole! Luckily, the EMT and paramedics came to take the driver and one other to the hospital.

My point is the road construction isn’t just disruptive, it is unsafe! There have been multiple accidents because there isn’t much space for school buses, cars or trucks to maneuver through with the road construction going on.

Please, please give me an answer as to when it will be finished because it is not only me, but concerned neighbors that would like to know.

Sincerely,

Rachele Anzalone

Cary