Car crashes into duplex in Woodstock

A car crashed into a garage at a duplex in Woodstock Saturday afternoon and damaged a gas meter, causing a gas leak that forced the people in the unit next door to evacuate temporarily.

A car crashed into a garage Sept. 6, 2025 in Woodstock. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called to the 2300 block of Aspen Drive at 2:47 p.m. Saturday, department spokesperson Alex Vucha said, and arrived to find a vehicle had hit the garage of a single-story duplex, “causing moderate to heavy damage to both the vehicle and the structure.”

The adjoining duplex unit was evacuated while crews worked on the gas leak. Firefighters were able to secure the natural gas meter until Nicor crews could arrive and complete a full assessment, Vucha said.

A woman who was driving was out of the car when fire crews arrived and paramedics evaluated her at the scene. Vucha said she declined further medical treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Vucha said Woodstock building and zoning officials were called to the scene because of the structural damage, and the residence is habitable while it is being repaired.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash, Vucha said.