Huntley volleyball tops Cary-Grove: Thursday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls volleyball

Huntley 2, Cary-Grove 0: At Huntley, Lucy Watson had five kills and three blocks, and the Red Raiders won 25-10, 25-11 to remain undefeated in the Fox Valley Conference.

Summer Massow added four kills and three blocks for Huntley (4-1, 4-0). The Raiders also got contributions from Mia Jacobelli (four kills, two blocks, four aces), Abby Whitehouse (seven assists, two aces), Izzy Whitehouse (two kills, two blocks, two digs, one ace), Rachael Hein (five digs, two aces), Sophia Tocmo (eight digs, one ace) and Emily Ernst (three assists, two blocks).

Prairie Ridge 2, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Wolves won the FVC match 25-19, 25-13, as Adeline Grider had eight kills and seven digs and Addison Smith tallied 21 assists and seven kills.

Prairie Ridge (4-1, 3-1) also received 11 digs from Tegan Vrbancic 11 digs. Abigail Smith contributed six kills and four digs.

Central (3-2, 2-2 FVC) was led by Haidyn Schatz’s nine kills and seven digs. Ainsley Wilson added four kills and one block for the Rockets, whose other contributors included Tiernan Naus (seven assists, two aces), Makenna Manganiello (five assists, four digs) and Lexi Yanez (10 digs).

Jacobs 2, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Gianna Coletti delivered 21 assists, Gracyn Sanders had eight kills and two blocks, and the Golden Eagles won 25-17, 25-18 in FVC action.

Jacobs (2-2, 2-2) also got contributions from Hailie Barton (two kills, two blocks, one ace, two digs), Layla Merlin (three kills, four aces), Maddie Mitchell (seven kills, six digs, two aces), Rachelle Zieba (five kills, two blocks, three digs), Rylee Van Stone (six digs, one assists, one ace) and Charlie Chvatal (three digs, one assist).

For McHenry, Jocelyn Villegas and Kaylis Bonni each had three kills, and Lily Ahrens posted two blocks.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers prevailed 25-23, 25-20 in FVC action.

Central (3-2, 2-2) got three kills and two aces apiece from freshman Jordyn Johnson and Alexis Hadeler, who also had nine digs. Tessa Popp tallied 13 digs, and freshman setter Katie Piech had two blocks.

Carmel 2, Marian Central 0: At Mundelein, the Hurricanes dropped the nonconference match 25-16, 25-11.

Boys soccer

Harvard 2, Cary-Grove 1: At Fox Lake, Harvard captured the championship of the Grant Tournament.

Harvard got a first-half goal from Bryan Gorostieta. Anthony Guadarrama scored in the second half assisted by Gorostieta to make the score 2-0. Osvaldo Nova made two saves in goal for the Hornets.

Cristian Bautista scored in the 76th minute for C-G (1-5-0), which got four saves from keeper Nathaniel Towa.

Huntley 3, Rockford East 0: At Huntley, Liam Nixon scored in the first minute off an assist from Finley Williams, and the Red Raiders won the tournament game for their first victory of the season.

Aidan Felz made the score 2-0 in the 36th minute, and Nixon’s second goal of the match, off another assist from Williams, concluded the scoring in the 78th minute.

Ethan Knaus made three saves in net for Huntley (1-0-2).

Richmond-Burton 7, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Nick Kyes had a goal and three assists, and the Rockets won the Kishwaukee River Conference opener.

Johann Boentges and Brody Behnke each had a goal and assist for R-B (4-2-1, 1-0). Will Gardner, Trey Maziarz, Dane Gardner and Brayden Mumbower also scored. Alex Munoz had an assist.

Boys golf

Crystal Lake Central 153, Huntley 159: At Pinecrest in Huntley, Asher Johnson fired a 2-under-par 34 to lead the Tigers past Huntley.

Max Sinha shot an even-par 36 for Central. Huntley’s Austin Matisch had a 34, and his teammate Jack Policheri had a 39.

Jacobs 153, Cary-Grove 170: At Randall Oaks in West Dundee, Logan Henning’s 36 and Andrew Karwezski’s 37 led the Golden Eagles past the Trojans in an FVC match.

C-G’s Wyatt McKinney shot a 38.

McHenry 155, Dundee-Crown 176: At McHenry Country Club, Dane Currie earned medalist honors with a 36 in the Warriors’ FVC win. Alex LaShelle added a 38, followed by Henry Collette (40), Jameson Rivera (41) and Jackson Kocent (41). The Chargers were led by Adrian Mastalerz (41).

Harvard 172, North Boone 192: At Beaver Creek in Capron, Wyatt Stott earned medalist honors with a 38, and the Hornets beat North Boone in a nonconference match.

Logan Nulle and Cash Stott each shot a 44 for Harvard, and Zacy Dacy and Eltan Powles each carded a 46.

Girls golf

McHenry 199, Dundee-Crown 245: At Boone Creek in McHenry, the Warriors shot a 199 to beat the Chargers.

McHenry’s Abigail Shoemaker was the medalist with a 45, while Azeneth Villarreal (48) and Abriel Powers (49) also broke 50 for the Warriors. Ella Ptaszek and Ashling Otte had a 54 and 55, respectively, for D-C.

Girls tennis

Dundee-Crown 6, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Solveig Nelson won 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 at No. 1 singles for the Chargers in the FVC victory. Ilse Quiroga added a win at No. 3 singles. D-C won all four doubles matches, getting wins from Sasha Bozovic and McKenna Fernstrom (No. 1), Ashley Sanchez and Joana Aleksandrova (No. 2), Eva Beutel and Grace Birkett (No. 3) and Makayla Chang and Cassie Dalangin (No. 4).

McHenry got its lone win from Lizzie Mueller at No. 2 singles.