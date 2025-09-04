McHenry girls volleyball wins first match: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

McHenry 2, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Monika Gorski had 13 digs to lead the Warriors to its first win of the season 25-17, 17-25, 25-22 over the Hurricanes. Kaylis Bonni and Tegue Wings had seven kills each for McHenry (1-3). Brooke Telmanik had 19 assists for Marian (0-5).

Marengo 2, Plano 0: At Marengo, the Indians improved to 2-1 in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a 25-20, 25-18 win over the Reapers. Marengo moved to 3-5 overall. Ava Brown had six kills and nine assist for Marengo.

Sandwich 2, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Maddie McDonough had four kills as the Hornets fell in two to the Indians, 25-15, 26-24.

Boys soccer

Harvard 4, Grant 1: At Fox Lake, the Hornets scored three second-half goals to win for the second straight day at the Grant Tournament. Brandon Estrada, Bryan Gorostieta, Edgar Robles and Johnathan Roldan scored for Harvard (2-4).

Richmond-Burton 4, Marian Central 0: At Richmond, the Rockets improved to 3-2-1 with the nonconference win over the Hurricanes. Will Gardner, Nick Kyes, Brayden Mumbower and Trey Maziarz scored for R-B.

Woodstock 3, Marengo 1: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (1-1, 1-0) earned their first win of the season with the victory over the Indians in a KRC matchup.

Woodstock North 4, Plano 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder picked up their second win in the KRC with a victory over the Reapers to improve to 2-1 overall.

McHenry 3, Buffalo Grove 1: At Wauconda. the Warriors improved to 3-0 overall with a win at the Wauconda tournament over the Bison.

Boys golf

Timothy Christian 213, Marian Central 226: At Bull Valley, Luca Kittel had the low round of the afternoon for the Hurricanes with a 40. Marc Cheng added a 43 for Marian.

Huntley 154, Cary-Grove 172: At Huntley, the Red Raiders swept the top three spots led by medalist Gray Birkemeier with a 34. Jack Policheri and Austin Matich rounded out the top three for Huntley. Nathan Kennedy shot a 40 to lead Cary.

Woodstock North 167, Woodstock 174, Harvard 188: At Woodstock, Tristian Schaffter (40), Ryan Lalor (41), Ben Weir (41) and Matt Fansler (45) led the way for Woodstock North in a Kishwaukee River Conference match.

Girls golf

Kaneland 185, Woodstock 210: At Elburn, Angela Pecoraro shot a 48 to lead Woodstock in the nonconference match. Mary Spinelli added a 52 for Woodstock.

Prairie Ridge 185, Burlington Central 187: At Lakewood, Grace Mertel and Lily Myers of Prairie Ridge finished one-two as the Wolves edged the Rockets in an FVC match. Lexi Gibson shot a 43 to finish third for BC.

Hampshire 177, Huntley 180: At Dundee, Estancia Arenas of Hampshire and Kinsey Hayes of Huntley tied for top honors with 37s as the Whip-Purs won the FVC match.

Hoffman Estates 221, Dundee-Crown 246: At Carpentersville, Ashling Otte had the top round of the afternoon for the Chargers with a 56.