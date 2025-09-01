Woodstock chamber to hold blood drive Sept. 5 honoring member

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry will partner with the Rock River Valley Blood Center for Woodstock Gives Life: A Blood Drive for George Chase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Stage Left, 125 W. Van Buren in Woodstock. (Graphic provided by Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry)

The Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce & Industry will partner with the Rock River Valley Blood Center for Woodstock Gives Life: A Blood Drive for George Chase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, at Stage Left at 125 W. Van Buren on Historic Woodstock Square.

The event is to support Chase, a chamber ambassador who was recently diagnosed with a form of blood cancer.

Besides the chamber and Stage Left, other event partners are i3 Broadband, Rock River Valley Blood Center and Culver’s of Woodstock.

To schedule an appointment, call 815-965-8751.