Chicago man admits to swindling woman outside Algonquin store in charity debit card scam

Man said he was raising funds for ‘underprivileged children,’ then increased donation

Armarion McNeal

Armarion McNeal (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

By Amanda Marrazzo

A Chicago man admitted Thursday that he asked a woman outside an Algonquin store for a donation for “underprivileged children,” then increased her offering from $10 to $1,000.

Armarion J. McNeal, 26, pleaded guilty to theft by deception between $500 and $10,000, a Class 3 felony. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail and two years probation, according to the judgment order in the McHenry County court.

Authorities said he approached a woman at about 1 p.m. May 17, 2024, in a retail area along Randall Road and told her he was “requesting donations to support the youth,” prosecutors said. The woman agreed to donate $10 using her debit card, but unbeknownst to her, McNeal put the transaction through for $1,000, the criminal complaint said.

In exchange for his guilty plea, two additional cases were dismissed. In one, McNeal was accused of approaching another woman in the same Algonquin area a week earlier with the same story and putting $1,700 on her debit card when she offered a $20 donation.

And in August 2024, prosectors said McNeal committed a similar scam outside a store in Crystal Lake, that time increasing a woman’s donation from $10 to $1,500.

At McNeal’s first court hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Anthony Marin argued for detention and said McNeal was approaching “total strangers in a public way” and deceiving them.

At the time McNeal was charged in McHenry County, he was on probation for a conviction in Cook County for possession of a stolen vehicle, Marin said.

McNeal is required to serve half the jail time and is receiving credit for three days served.

