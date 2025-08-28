Crystal Lake South girls tennis, volleyball earn wins: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys cross country

Lakes Early Bird Quad: At Lake Villa, Crystal Lake South dominated, taking the top three spots to win the invite. Joseph Gonzalez cruised to the win. Logan Aarseth took second and Chad Wehby third.

Girls tennis

Crystal Lake South 6, McHenry 1: At Crystal Lake, the host Gators swept singles with Rachelle Applehans, Riley Sturm and Katie Lin winning in straight sets. Izzie Townsend and Briana Freund won at No. 2 doubles for McHenry.

Girls volleyball

Crystal Lake South 2, Grayslake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, the Gators picked up their first win of the season, taking a three-game thriller over the Rams, 20-25, 25-19, 25-20.

Johnsburg 2, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Adelaide Bruns had four aces, 10 assists and four kills to lead the Skyhawks to a 25-15, 25-13 win over the Indians in a Kishwaukee River Conference contest.

Woodstock North 2, Plano 0: At Woodstock, Jenna Johnson had seven kills as the Thunder improved to 2-0 with a 25-11, 25-17 win over the Reapers in a KRC contest. Tayler Menzel and Ava Karadas had six kills each for North.

Richmond-Burton 2, Harvard 0: At Richmond, Dani Hopp had six kills to lead the Rockets to a 25-18, 25-14 win over the Hornets in a KRC match. Sophia Komar added five kills and Lanee Cooley six aces for R-B (2-0, 2-0). Kaitlin Frenk and Madison McDonough had three aces each for Harvard.

Boys soccer

Woodstock North 7, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Thunder rolled in their KRC opener over the Indians, improving to 1-1 on the season.

Huntley 0, Rockford Guilford 0: At Huntley, Ethan Knaus had five saves to lead the Red Raiders (0-0-2).

Girls flag football

McHenry 54, Grayslake North 12: At McHenry, the Warriors beat up the Knights to improve to 2-0 on the season

Girls golf

Marian Central Catholic 221, St. Edwards 228: At Elgin, Jordan Cheng earned medalist honors for the Hurricanes with a 42 as MCC won in the Chicagoland Christian Conference contest.

Prairie Ridge 175, Huntley 192: At Huntley, Lily Myers and Grace Mertel shot 38 and 41, respectively, to lead the Wolves to the FVC win over the Red Raiders. Kinsey Hayes was the medalist with a 37 for Huntley.