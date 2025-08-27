What will your legacy be? Now is the time to make or update your will

August is National Make a Will Month – a practical reminder to create or update your will, ensuring your loved ones are cared for when you are no longer here. But beyond its practicality, this month also invites reflection: What legacy do you want to leave behind?

More than half of American adults don’t have a will or estate plan. Yet it’s a simple, essential step that offers peace of mind, clarity and a lasting influence. A will is a powerful legal tool that clearly communicates how you want your assets distributed and who should benefit. Without one, state laws make those decisions for you, often in ways that don’t align with your wishes.

Fortunately, creating or updating your will doesn’t have to be complicated, and it’s never permanent. Life changes – such as getting married, welcoming a child, buying a home, or experiencing shifts in relationships or finances – are all good reasons to revisit your plan.

A will also gives you a unique opportunity to consider a legacy gift – a philanthropic gesture that might not be feasible during your lifetime. Including a charitable gift in your estate plan, even as little as 5% of your assets, can make a meaningful difference, strengthening communities, uplifting others and inspiring future generosity.

Here in McHenry County, we’re fortunate to have many organizations doing work that helps people thrive. As you consider what your legacy might look like, ask yourself:

What has made a personal impact on you? Many people find fulfillment in giving to causes that have touched their lives. Supporting organizations you know and trust provides a deeper connection – and confidence in the impact of your gift.

Where do you call “home?” While national and global causes matter, some of the most pressing needs are right here in our community. Supporting the place you live – or the place that once supported you – helps ensure it continues to thrive for future generations.

What do you value? The most meaningful giving comes from the heart. Aligning your legacy gift with your values and passions can bring deep joy now, knowing the future will benefit from what matters most to you.

If this resonates with you, consider reaching out to your favorite charitable organization, your estate attorney, a tax adviser or to us at the Community Foundation for McHenry County. We’re here to help you create a giving plan that reflects your passions, honors your values, and makes a lasting difference for the organizations and causes close to your heart.

Together, we can ensure your legacy becomes a lasting source of hope, impact and opportunity.

So, what will your legacy be?

Amy Hernon is executive director of The Community Foundation for McHenry County. More information about the foundation is available at thecfmc.org.