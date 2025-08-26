Richmond-Burton volleyball begins defense of KRC title with win

Girls volleyball

Richmond-Burton d. Johnsburg: At Johnsburg, Dani Hopp hammered eight kills, Mallory Komar served five aces, and the Rockets won 25-18, 25-16 in Kishwaukee River Conference action to open the season.

It was R-B’s 29th straight KRC win.

Sophia Komar added five kills for the defending KRC champions, while Lanee Cooley had three aces and 10 digs. Addy Woods (one ace, two kills, six assists, one block), Josie Franckowiak (two kills, eight assists, two digs), Reagan Wisniewski (one ace, two kills, three blocks), Daniella Mazzola (three kills, one block) and Mia Furlan (one kill) also contributed to the win.

Johnsburg’s contributors included Adelaide Bruns (15 assists, four kills, one block, one ace), Kaia Sasak (five kills), Abriana Bruns (six digs) and Emma Niemi (six digs).

Burlington Central d. DeKalb: At DeKalb, the Rockets opened their season with a 25-21, 25-17 nonconference win, as Haidyn Schatz had 11 kills and five digs.

BC’s other contributors included Peyton Strout (four kills, four aces), LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan (two kills, three aces), Ainsley Wilson (five kills), Keaton Campbell (seven digs), Lexi Yanez (four digs), Tiernan Naus (six assists, one ace) and Makenna Manganiello (nine assists).

Prairie Ridge d. St. Viator: At Crystal Lake, Missouri commit Maizy Agnello had 14 kills, three digs and one block, and the Wolves opened their season with a 25-21, 25-15 win in nonconference action.

Tegan Vrbancic (nine digs, one ace), Addi Smith (15 assists, two aces) and Addy Grider (two blocks) also contributed to the win.

Crystal Lake Central d. Marian Central: At Crystal Lake, Alexis Hadeler had nine kills, and the host Tigers won their season opener 25-23, 25-20.

Emily Mazza added seven kills and three blocks for Central. Lily Freese delivered 14 assists, and Tessa Popp had 10 digs.

Woodstock North d. Marengo: At Marengo, Jenna Johnson had nine kills, three aces and three digs, and the Thunder won 25-17, 25-23 in a KRC and season-opening match.

Gabby Schefke racked up 14 assists, three kills, four aces and two digs for Woodstock North. The Thunder’s other contributors included Maddie Sofie (four digs, two assists), Tayler Menzel (four digs, two aces), Ava Karadas (six kills, one ace, one dig) and Alyssa Madigan (one ace, two digs).

Marengo received seven assists and two aces from Ava Brown. Ellie White and Abigail Paiz each had six digs.

Woodstock d. Harvard: At Harvard, the Blue Streaks won the KRC match 28-26, 25-8 to open the season.

Girls tennis

Cary-Grove 7, Grayslake Central 0: At Cary, the Trojans received straight-set wins in singles from Malaina Kurth (No. 1), Elle Stawarz (No. 2) and Kaitlin Lummis (No. 3).

Doubles wins for C-G came from Megan Ptaszek and Taylor Hamann (No. 1), Darby Hennessey and Jelena Karlovsky (No. 2), Payton White and Sophia Selvaggio (No. 3) and Presley Brainerd and Anya Nordengren (No. 4).

Grayslake North 4, Marian Central 3: At Grayslake, Amanda Garrelts won her No. 1 singles match in straight sets, but the Hurricanes lost the nonconference match.

Marian Central received doubles wins from Jenna Remke and Julia Lukey (No. 1) and Addie Leitzen and Lainey Remke (No. 2).

Girls golf

Crystal Lake Central d. Huntley: At RedTail Golf Club, the Tigers had a 177 to beat the Red Raiders (189).

Central freshman Giuliana Dickson earned medalist honors with a 40, while her teammate Rylee Rud carded a 41.

Kinsey Hayes and Keegan Smith led Huntley with a 43 and 44, respectively.

South Elgin d. Marengo: At Marengo Ridge, the visiting Storm shot a 186 to defeat the Indians (207).

Maggie Hanson (45) and Charlotte Machac (48) led Marengo.

Waterford d. Johnsburg: At Grand Geneva (Highlands), host Waterford shot a 205 to edge the Skyhawks (207).

Elaina Moss carded a 49 for Johnsburg, while Lauren McQuiston and Addison Sweetwood each had a 51.

Burlington Central d. Dundee-Crown: At Whisper Creek, the Rockets had a 196 to defeat the Chargers (264).

BC was paced by Riya Gangavarapu’s 45 and Lexi Gibson’s 47.

Woodstock d. Plano, Sandwich: At Cedardell, the Blue Streaks (225) picked up Kishwaukee River Conference wins over Plano (256) and Sandwich (263).

Woodstock’s Angela Pecoraro and Mary Spinelli shared medalist honors with 55s, while Raea Morris carded a 56 for the Blue Streaks.

Timothy Christian d. Marian Central: At Lombard Golf Course, Timothy Christian’s 220 edged the Hurricanes, who carded a 222.

Dakota Norwick and Zoe Karlen led Marian Central with a 45 and 48, respectively.

Boys golf

Crystal Lake Central d. Prairie Ridge: At RedTail, the Tigers edged the Wolves 155-156 in a Fox Valley Conference match.

Central’s junior trio of Tommy Laird (37), Rylan McKnight (38) and Asher Johnson (39) led the way. For Prairie Ridge, sophomore Mason Zimmerman fired a 37, and Anthony Pettrone had a 39.

Boys soccer

Richmond-Burton 9, North Boone 0: At Richmond, Nick Kyes had three goals and an assist, Will Gardner added two goals, and the Rockets opened the season with a nonconference win.

Nate Larson, Brayden Mumbower (three assists), Johann Boentges (assist) and Dane Gardner (two assists) also scored. Easton Wold made two saves in net for R-B.

Crystal Lake Central 2, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Gavin Kane and Gianluca Gonzalez scored for the Tigers in the nonconference match.

Ulisses Mateos assisted on both goals.

Huntley 1, Boylan 1: At Boylan, Huntley’s Aktai Mametjanov scored the equalizer in the 70th minute, assisted by Brendan Freier, as the Red Raiders opened the season with a nonconference draw.

Huntley keeper Ethan Knaus made five saves.

Crystal Lake South 1, Woodstock North 0: At Crystal Lake, Kaleb Nunnally scored in the second half, lifting the Gators to the nonconference win in the season-opening match for both squads.

Gators keeper Noah Dunteman made two saves.

Cary-Grove 1, Kaneland 0: At Kaneland, Bryce Nordengren scored off an assist from Jack Donoghue in the 17th minute, and the Trojans started the season with a nonconference win on the road.

Nathaniel Towa earned the clean sheet with three saves.