Northwest Herald boys soccer preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Richmond-Burton's Nick Kyes (left) battles with Woodstock North's Logan Barnes last season at Richmond-Burton High School in Richmond. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Jesus Aquino, Harvard (Photo provided by Harvard High School)

Jesus Aquino, Harvard, sr., MF/F

Aquino, a Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention selection last year, and the Hornets will go for their fifth consecutive Kishwaukee River Conference title after going 7-0 in the conference and winning the KRC Tournament. Harvard graduated six of seven All-KRC players. Only Aquino is back after posting 10 goals and four assists as a junior.

Noah Gomez, Huntley (Photo provided by Huntley High School)

Noah Gomez, Huntley, sr., D

Gomez was a part of a strong Red Raiders defense last year, earning All-Area honorable mention. Huntley allowed less than a goal per game (24 goals in 25 games), and Gomez will take on a bigger role with the graduation of standout defender Aidan Herrera. Huntley earned its third regional title in four seasons while finishing second in the Fox Valley Conference.

Nathan Gray, Crystal Lake Central (Photo provided by Crystal Lake Central High School)

Nathan Gray, Crystal Lake Central, jr., F

Gray, an All-Area honorable mention selection a year ago, will look for more scoring chances for a Tigers team that lost five All-FVC members to gradution. Central tied crosstown rival Crystal Lake South for third in the FVC last season. Gray tallied eight goals and four assists.

Crystal Lake South's Pierce Johnson

Pierce Johnson, Crystal Lake South, sr., D

Johnson, an All-Area first-team selection, was among McHenry County’s top defenders, leading a Gators defense that had 10 shutouts in 21 games. Johnson added goal and three assists as South finished among the best teams in the FVC.

Richmond-Burton's Nick Kyes

Nick Kyes, Richmond-Burton, jr., F

Kyes, an All-Area first-team selection last year, was a scoring machine in his inaugural high school season. Kyes led the KRC with 43 goals, also adding 16 assists. The Rockets won a program-record 20 games and back-to-back regional titles.