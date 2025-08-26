McHenry woman accused of stabbing man with steak knife is detained in county jail

A McHenry woman accused of stabbing a man she knows with a steak knife was detained in McHenry County jail Monday while awaiting trial.

Samra Farooq, 30, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony, and domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

During Farooq’s first court appearance Monday, Assistant State’s Attorney Garrett Miller said she is dangerous to the alleged victim and the community and should be detained.

Miller said Farooq and the man had an argument Saturday night that continued Sunday morning. The man was attempting to leave the residence when authorities say Farooq stabbed him in the abdomen with a steak knife. The “full extent” of his injuries are not yet know, Miller said.

When police arrived, the man was found lying on the patio of the residence bleeding and trying to apply pressure to the wound. He was taken to the hospital where he had emergency surgery, Miller said. Miller said the alleged victim “feels afraid” of Farooq.

But Assistant Public Defender David Giesinger, appointed to represent Farooq for the initial hearing only, said the man has said he wants Farooq to be released and is not afraid of her, and he has not requested an order of protection. The man told authorities Farooq suffers from anxiety and was on medication which “may have been the reason” for the incident, Giesinger said.

Additionally, Farooq “denies she went at him with a knife,” the defense attorney said. Farooq said that during the argument she had a knife in her hand and the man knocked it to the floor. She picked up the knife and during a struggle the man was stabbed.

”He came at her and the incident happened,“ Giesinger said Farooq told authorities.

Miller responded that Farooq is “extremely dangerous” and said she has a pending case from five months ago in another jurisdiction where she is charge with aggravated assault.

“She is already charged with a similar” offense, Miller said of that case. “She should have been completely aware ... that her behavior was unacceptable.”

Miller said it is “extremely possible” that Farooq and the man she’s accused of injuring “will not stay away from each other.”

As Judge Cynthia Lamb announced that Farooq would be detained pretrial, Farooq cried loudly. The judge also noted Farooq’s pending case and also said she’s had five prior contacts with police involving reports of domestic violence.

Farooq is due back before a judge Sept. 2.