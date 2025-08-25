Northwest Herald girls volleyball preview: 5 to watch in 2025

Prairie Ridge's Maizy Agnello spikes the ball against DePaul College Prep in the Class 3A state tournament third-place match last season at CEFCU Arena in Normal. Agnello led area players in 2024 with 483 kills. (Alex T. Paschal)

Maizy Agnello, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Maizy Agnello, Prairie Ridge, jr., OH

Agnello led the McHenry County are with a school-record 483 kills, breaking her mom’s record of 411. She was runner-up for 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Volleyball Player of the Year and tied a season-high with 20 kills in the Wolves’ two-set win over Chicago DePaul Prep in the Class 3A state tournament third-place match. Agnello (Missouri commit), finished her sophomore year with 38 aces and 65 blocks.

Adelaide Bruns, Johnsburg (Photo provided by Johnsburg High School)

Adelaide Bruns, Johnsburg, so., S/RS

Bruns stepped in and took charge of the Skyhawks' offense as a six-rotation player, breaking the program record for aces in a season with 69. Bruns, an All-Area honorable mention pick, also had 363 assists, 127 digs and 92 kills in her high school debut.

Dani Hopp, Richmond-Burton (Photo provided by Richmond-Burton High School)

Dani Hopp, Richmond-Burton, jr., OH

Hopp, an All-Area honorable mention selection last year, was among the Rockets’ top offensive threats, along with setter Alex Hopp (Dani’s sister) and outside hitter Elissa Furlan. Hopp and Furlan graduated, leaving Hopp as the team’s top returning attacker. Hopp (Coastal Carolina commit) posted 279 kills, 124 digs and 40 aces as R-B won its second Kishwaukee River Conference title in a row.

Elizabeth King, Hampshire (Photo provided by Hampshire High School)

Elizabeth King, Hampshire, sr., OH

King, an All-Area second-team choice last year, helped the Whip-Purs to a near-30 win season and fourth-place finish (tied with Crystal Lake Central) in the Fox Valley Conference. King, who is committed to the University of Illinois-Chicago, had 270 kills and was dominant at the service line with an FVC-leading 78 aces.

Bobbi Wire, Crystal Lake South (Photo provided by Crystal Lake South High School)

Bobbi Wire, Crystal Lake South, jr., OH

Wire’s versatility has helped her become one of the area’s most valuable players. Last year’s All-Area second-team pick had a 200-200 sophomore campaign with 267 kills, 234 digs and 38 aces. The Gators junior recently committed to Indiana University-Indianapolis.