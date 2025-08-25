Heavy police presence in Algonquin leads to aggravated domestic battery charge: authorities

Authorities responded to a domestic disturbance in Algonquin Sunday evening, resulting in a heavy police presence and an arrest, officials said.

Algonquin police responded to the 300 block of Diamondback Way for a reported domestic disturbance, and police said in a Facebook post that there was no threat to the public.

Kyle S. Goltz, 35, was “identified as the offender,” and because he “refused to cooperate with officers,” backup from additional law enforcement agencies was called in “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an Algonquin Police Department news release.

“Through the use of de-escalation tactics and other sound policing strategies, officers were able to safely bring the incident to a resolution,” police said in the release. “The suspect ultimately exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.”

Goltz was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery, authorities said. According to Kane County court records, the state’s attorney’s office filed a petition to deny Goltz pretrial release.