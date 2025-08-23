Letter: Wildfire smoke has local impact

There has recently been a lot of smoke in the air due to the wildfires that have been happening in Canada.

Robust funding for NOAA, NASA and the Department of Energy is now more essential than ever. Chicago has seen dangerous wildfire smoke, as well as extreme temperatures and heavy rains. Yet the Trump administration’s fiscal 2026 budget proposes major cuts to NOAA, NASA and the Department of Energy.

Chicago’s health is in critical need of these actions. These uncontrolled fires cause and exacerbate both acute and chronic respiratory conditions. These include asthma, COPD, and pneumonia, among others. Everybody’s health must be considered, unconditionally. Therefore, there needs to be action now.

Devin Alwine

Crystal Lake