Letter: Parking woes at Crystal Lake library

On Aug. 15, 2025, I made one of my regular visits to the Crystal Lake library. Once there, I found the library parking lot full, not one spot available, and there were numerous other vehicles driving around looking for a spot to park.

I drove around the building and discovered that the school across the street was having an event. At the library drive-up window, I spoke to a supervisor about my predicament. She acted surprised when I told her there weren’t any available parking spaces. She informed me that the library and school share parking lots when needed. There was nothing she could do. I called the CL non-emergency police line. An officer told me it was not within their purview since it is private property. Really?? Who does the library call in emergency situations? What about liability issues? Are these rules in writing? I sent emails to the CL library board president and the CL City Manager. So far no response. Next the mayor, I suppose.

At the bare minimum, at all times, a row or section must be reserved for library patrons/visitors during open hours. If an enforcer is needed, I am available for minimum wage.

Pamela Winters

Crystal Lake