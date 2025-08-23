Crystal Lake Main Beach closed again Saturday due to high bacteria levels

Signs informing the public of a closed beach are seen in and around Main Beach on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Crystal Lake. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Crystal Lake Main Beach is closed Saturday because of high bacterial levels.

Boat rentals still are available, and the park remains open, according to the Crystal Lake Park District.

Normally, postseason open beach days are on Saturdays and Sundays until Aug. 31. This is the third time this post season where the beach was closed because of elevated bacteria levels. The beach was able to remain open last weekend.

Beaches will reopen once new samples confirm that E. coli readings drop to acceptable levels. Factors such as natural die-off, wind, waves and ultraviolet rays from the sun all help reduce the level of bacteria. But how long it takes for the levels to decrease varies, according to the county health department.

You can check the status of beaches at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s BeachGuard site here: idph.illinois.gov/envhealth/ilbeaches/public.