Wonder Lake man charged with possessing heroin, cocaine and meth with intent to deliver

Authorities said a Wonder Lake man was found with multiple illicit narcotics – including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and pills – during a McHenry traffic stop.

Eligio Vargas Jr., 43, is charged with possessing and manufacturing with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Vargas also is charged with possessing 5.5 oxycodone hydrochloride pills, 16 alprazolam pills, seven lorazepam pills and a digital scale containing a white powdery substance, according to the complaint filed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Vargas made his first appearance in court Saturday, where Judge Kevin Costello detained him in the county jail pretrial. The judge noted in a detention order “the severity of the offense” and that Vargas scored “an 8 on a pretrial risk assessment.”

Sentencing on a conviction of the most serious Class X felony charge is six to 30 years in prison.