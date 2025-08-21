Marengo’s Kiley Brady sinks hole-in-one at Marengo Ridge: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Girls golf

Prairie Ridge 197, Marengo 201: At Marengo Ridge, Marengo junior Kiley Brady notched a hole-in-one on No. 11 and tied teammate Maggie Hanson and Prairie Ridge’s Carly Koeppen for medalist honors with a 46 in the nonconference dual.

Out at Marengo Ridge Golf Course. Junior Kiley Brady hits a Hole in One on hole #11. Great job and very impressive. pic.twitter.com/wB4oJOWPXH — Marengo Athletics (@MarengoHSsports) August 20, 2025

Grace Mertel carded a 49 for Prairie Ridge, Lily Myers had a 50 and Callie Roberts and Lily Kerley had 52s. Marengo’s other two contributing scores came from Katie Hanson (51) and Allie Tucker (58).

Boys golf

Marian Central 166, Bishop McNamara 195: At Bull Valley Golf Club in Woodstock, Jacob Timpe earned medalist honors with a 40 as the Hurricanes won their Chicagoland Christian Conference dual.

Lake Zurich 161, Cary-Grove 175: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Conner Lentz led the Trojans with a 41 in a loss to the Bears. Jack Matras had a 44 and Wyatt McKinney and Aleks Kulans had 45s for C-G.