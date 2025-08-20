Suspect on the loose in Port Barrington attempted car break-ins

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a person who authorities said attempted to enter vehicles Wednesday morning in Port Barrington, leading to a foot search for the suspect.

About 4 a.m., deputies were called for a suspicious person report, and when they arrived, they found a man driving out of the neighborhood in a vehicle later determined to be stolen, according to an email from sheriff’s public information officer Emily Baker.

A village official said a resident reported seeing someone checking car handles and called police. The suspect abandoned the car and fled on foot, so in an attempt to find the suspect, a K-9 team and a drone were deployed.

At 5:37 a.m., an alert was sent out on the sheriff’s app warning of heavy police activity in the area of Rawson Bridge Road and Camden Lane. Residents were asked to avoid the area.

After several hours, the suspect was not found, and the search was suspended, Baker said. An updated alert was put out in the app at 6:33 a.m.

Residents in the Brighton Circle and Camden Lane area were asked to check their security camera footage for relevant video from Wednesday morning. Anyone missing items from cars also are asked to report it to police.

The incident remains under investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations unit.