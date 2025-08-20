McHenry man exposed himself twice in Crystal Lake store in two days, authorities allege

A McHenry man is accused of twice “exposing” and “rubbing his genital area” in a Crystal Lake medical supply store.

Anthony Koczor, 63, is charged with two counts of public indecency/lewd exposure, Class A misdemeanors, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

About 4:30 p.m. April 8, Koczor “pulled his shorts down, exposing his genital area, and began rubbing the genital area on a reclining chair being sold as retail with the intent to arouse or satisfy sexual desire while inside the business,” according to the complaint.

Two days later, about 12:45 p.m. April 10, Koczor allegedly returned to the store and “removed his genitals from his shorts, exposing his genital area to” a woman as he “laid in a reclining chair being sold as retail” in the store, according to the complaint.

Koczor initially was arrested and appeared before a judge April 15 and released with conditions, including that he not go near the business named in the complaint or near the woman to whom he allegedly exposed himself, court records show. When he did not appear for court in June, an arrest warrant was issued, records show.

He was served with the warrant Tuesday and appeared before Judge Mary Nader. He again was released with conditions ordering that he stay away from the business and the woman.

Court records show that Koczor has past convictions for domestic battery, Class A misdemeanors, in 2019 and 2021.

Koczor, who does not have an attorney listed in court records, is due back in court Sept. 19. Conviction on a Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to one year in county jail and $2,500 in fines.