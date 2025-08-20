McHenry library internal alert was a false alarm; no armed subject or threat to public

McHenry police said an alarm message set off inside the McHenry Public Library District building Wednesday was a false alarm triggered by accident.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, residents called police regarding an alert that sounded inside the library at 809 Front St./Route 31, mentioning an armed suspect.

“This was an accidental activation, and there is no threat to the public,” McHenry police said. “Our officers responded in a safe and quick manner, and determined this was an accidental/false alarm.”

Police said in the post that they received “numerous calls and questions pertaining to an incident at the McHenry Public Library District, in which an alarm message was set off inside the library.”

“Please note, there is not an emergency or armed subject at the library. ... Again, there is no threat to the public or surrounding neighborhoods,” according to the post.