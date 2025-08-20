Jacobs boys golf tops McHenry: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys golf

Jacobs 156, McHenry 163: At McHenry Country Club, Chase Garden fired an even-par 35 to grab medalist honors for the Golden Eagles in an FVC victory against the Warriors. Logan Henning had a 37, Michael Weel added a 39 and Brayden Grummer and Andrew Karczewski had 45s for Jacobs.

Eynon Garreffa led McHenry with a 38, followed by Alex LaShelle (41), Dane Currie (42) and Henry Collette (42).

Harvard 179, Jefferson 244: At Sandy Hollow in Rockford, Wyatt Stott was the medalist of the match with a 42 to lead the Hornets to the nonconference win. Logan Nulle added a 43.

Marian Central 167, Cary-Grove 175: At Foxford Hills in Cary, Luca Kittel and Colin Kowalsky carded 39s for the Hurricanes in a win over the Trojans. Jake Andersen added a 44 and Marc Cheng had a 45.

For C-G, Wyatt McKinney had a 42, Jack Matras had a 43, Connor Nielsen had a 44 and Conner Lentz had a 46.

Girls golf

Marengo 208, Genoa-Kingston 229: At Swanhills in Belvidere, Maggie Hanson earned medalist honors with a 46 for the Indians in a nonconference win over the Cogs. Charlotte Machac carded a 53, followed by Allie Tucker (54) and Kiley Brady (55).

Johnsburg 186, McHenry 200: At Boone Creek in McHenry, the Skyhawks beat the Warriors to win the “McBurg Cup,” a traveling trophy between the two schools. Addison Sweetwood and Lauren McQuiston both shot a 38, which is the Skyhawks’ 9-hole record.