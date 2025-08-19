Woodstock man charged with felony grooming, accused of asking child on bike for kiss

Police say a Woodstock man told a child riding her bike to ”give him a kiss” as he motioned for her to sit on his lap.

John Luna, 57, is charged with grooming, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Luna was sitting outside a bar on the 100 block of North Benton Street at about 1:45 p.m. when the girl, who is younger than 15, passed by on her bicycle and he allegedly motioned for her to come over and to sit on his lap, the complaint said.

Luna made his first appearance before a judge Monday, where prosecutors argued he is a danger and should be detained in the county jail pretrial. However, Judge Cynthia Lamb released him pretrial with conditions.