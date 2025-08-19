Pickup truck pushed to the edge of wastewater treatment tank following crash Monday in Woodstock

Firefighters were called just before 3 p.m. on Monday, August 18, 2025, to Woodstock’s Wastewater Treatment Plant for a vehicle that was pushed to the edge of a treatment pond following a two-car crash. (Photo provided by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.)

A pickup truck involved in a crash Monday afternoon in Woodstock was found teetering on the edge of a wastewater treatment tank.

Responding firefighters were able to rescue the driver and the truck before it went into the tank, according to a news release from Alex Vucha, public information officer for the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District.

Firefighters were called about 3 p.m. to the 1965 Tappan Street, the site of Woodstock’s wastewater treatment plant, according to the release.

One vehicle in the two-vehicle crash was left in the roadway in the 1900 block of Tappan Street, and the pickup truck was pushed into the facility. The pickup truck’s adult male driver was freed from his vehicle by firefighters and evaluated on-scene by paramedics but refused any additional medical attention. Two occupants in the other vehicle also were treated and release on the scene.

Firefighters were able to use their equipment to help stabilize and lift the pickup before it was rolled onto a waiting tow truck.

Damage to the treatment plant was limited to a metal guardrail and siding, and operations continued as normal, Vucha said.

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the crash.