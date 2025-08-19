Letter: Disappointed that theater reviews ended

I was very disappointed to hear that theater reviews have been canceled for the Northwest Herald. As a co-founder of a small theater company in the area that benefited from several reviews written by Regina Belt, it’s highly unfortunate to know that small theater companies who may have profited and gained audiences from these reviews will no longer be recognized and represented.

I, for one, know firsthand that several people came to shows at my small theater company because of the reviews that were written. These smaller local theater companies are working very hard to bring good theater to the area because we need it, especially now. They will now be hurt by the lack of recognition in their local newspaper. I always looked forward to the theater review in the Saturday Northwest Herald. Please reconsider.

Shannon Mayhall

Co-founder, iambe theater ensemble

Cary