Marengo man charged in alleged road-rage incident

Marengo city hall and police department is photographed on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Marengo. (Matthew Apgar - mapgar@shawmedia.com)

A Marengo man is facing charges after an alleged road-rage incident Saturday.

The Marengo Police Department said in a news release that Brandon Kanehl, 35, is charged with one count of resisting a police officer, one count of obstructing a police officer and one count of possession of marijuana by a driver.

“Officers were alerted to what was dispatched as a road-rage incident, in which the complainant came to Marengo PD being followed by a subject in a black Mercedes-Benz coupe” about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

The vehicle was found stopped near a gas pump at the Casey’s gas station in Marengo. Officers tried to perform a high-risk traffic stop, and the driver “did not comply with commands to shut the car off or show his hands,” according to the release.

The driver eventually got out of the car after McHenry County Sheriff’s Office units arrived, police said. The driver was taken into custody and later evaluated at a local hospital, according to the release.

Police said the license plate seemed to match one from an earlier call Saturday.

Earlier Saturday, officers were called to Indian Oaks Park “for what was being reported as a possible child abduction attempt,” according to the release.

Police were called about 12:50 p.m. and said someone “made alarming statements referencing children, but no physical attempt to abduct a child was made.”

Officers gathered information about a possible suspect, including the license plate and describing the person as a white male driving a black, two-door Mercedes-Benz, according to the release.

Kanehl was cited and released with a notice to appear in court. Officials are investigating the original call and reviewing additional charges, according to the release.