Elderly man flown after fall from roof in Marengo

An elderly Marengo man was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries following a fall from a roof on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

An elderly Marengo man was flown to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries after falling 10 feet from the roof of his home Monday, according to Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.

Firefighters were called about 2 p.m. to the 1100 block of Foxglove Lane in Marengo for a report of an individual who had fallen, according to a news release from Alex Vucha, public information officer for the district. Paramedics arriving within minutes of the call found the man at the rear of the residence, where he had fallen.

Due to the extent of his injuries and age, a medical helicopter was requested, Vucha said. The helicopter landed at a Marengo Community High School soccer field, where the patient was flown from with serious injuries.

An elderly Marengo man was airlifted to Javon Bea Hospital Riverside in Rockford with serious injuries following a fall from a roof on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025. (Photo provided by the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

“The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts greatly appreciated the coordination and assistance provided by the Marengo Police Department during this incident,” according to the release.