2025 Northwest Herald girls golf preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central

Coach: Sean Meyer (third season)

Last season: Seventh at FVC Tournament

Top returners: Riya Gangavarapu, sr.; Lexi Gibson, so.; Sydney Cavallari, sr.

Key newcomers: Zada Riddle, sr.; Olivia Cavallari, fr.

Worth noting: The Rockets finished seventh at the FVC Tournament after taking eighth in 2023. Gangavarapu was the team’s lone All-FVC selection last fall and was named Northwest Herald All-Area honorable mention. She missed qualifying for sectionals by two shots, while Gibson was three shots away. ... “We have some talented girls this year that have put work in this offseason and have an opportunity to put some wins together,” Meyer said. “Riya and Lexi both have the ability to battle it out and challenge each other to play their best golf.”

Crystal Lake Central Central co-op

Coach: Kyle McCaughn (11th season)

Last season: FVC Tournament champion

Top returners: Rylee Rud (CLS), sr.; Ella Nawracaj (CLS), sr.; Ryleigh Mazzacano (CLC), jr.

Key newcomers: Giuliana Dickson (CLC), fr.; Kaelyn McKnight (CLC), fr.

Worth noting: Central co-op, which combines with Cary-Grove and Crystal Lake South, won county, conference and regional titles last year, led by 2024 Northwest Herald Girls Golfer of the Year Delaney Medlyn. In her senior year, Medlyn tied for 32nd at the Class 2A state meet with an 82-77-159. She won county, conference, regional and sectional individual titles, shooting a career-best 69 at regionals. ... The Tigers won their third straight McHenry County and second straight FVC tournament titles and won back-to-back Class 2A regional titles, missing the state cut as a team by a fifth-score tiebreaker. ... Mazzacano and Rudd were named All-Area honorable mention. Rud also earned All-FVC honors. ... Rud was sixth at county and ninth at conference. Mazzacano tied for 12th at county and was 13th at conference. ... “This season the team will be focusing on what they do well every day, reflecting on what they need to do better and meshing those two factors to be the best golfers they can be,” McCaughn said.

Dundee-Crown

Coach: Emma Ageneau (sixth season)

Last season: Eighth at FVC Tournament

Top returners: Ashling Otte, sr.; Mareshah Albert, jr.; Ella Ptaszek, so.

Key newcomers: The Chargers graduated three top seniors in Sophie Morawski, Kaelyn Van Esch and Audrey Zimmerman from last year’s FVC eighth-place finisher. Morawski, an All-Area first-team pick, was third at conference and won a regional individual title. ... “We saw a lot of growth last year, and we are looking to build on that foundation,” Ageneau said.

Hampshire

Coach: Eric Samuelson (sixth season)

Last season: Fifth at FVC Tournament

Top returners: Madison Bilek, sr.; Mia DeLeo, sr.; Maddie Franz, sr.; Ava Janiec, sr.; Angelina Lia, jr.; Lyla Abdul-Haqq, jr.; Kendall Green, jr.; Jordyn Penkaty, jr.; Estancia Arenas, so.; Riley Hege, so.

Key newcomers: Cally Kass, sr.; Chloe Holz, jr.; Evelyn Farnam, so.; Zoe Mazza, so.; Keelyn Shannon, so.; Siri Insko, fr.; Kylie Lipke, fr.

Worth noting: The Whip-Purs were only four shots behind Huntley for fourth at the FVC Tournament. ... Kaylee Seo and Franz were named to the All-FVC team, while Seo was an All-Area honorable mention pick. ... Hampshire was 10 shots behind Jacobs for the third and final qualifying spot at the Class 2A Jacobs Regional. Franz and Seo both qualified for sectionals. ... “We have some incredible senior leadership, and we look forward to seeing the legacy they decide to leave,” Samuelson said. “Estancia Arenas has been working hard and is poised to make her mark. We also have a great group of newcomers with positive attitudes and some welcome skill sets.”

Huntley’s Kinsey Hayes watches her tee shot on the 5th hole during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament in September 2024 at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Huntley

Coach: Lindsey Allen (third season)

Last season: Fourth at FVC Tournament

Top returners: Kinsey Hayes, jr.; Miranda Hoeft, so.; Keegan Smith, so.

Key newcomers: Grace Huynh, fr.; Grace Carroll, fr.; Caralyn Fishman, so.; Lorelai Patterson, so.; Mackenzie Vargas, fr.; Leila Useini, so.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders took fourth at the McHenry County and FVC tournaments. ... Hayes, who was named All-Area honorable mention, placed fourth at county with an 85, and graduate Maddie Sloan, an All-Area second-teamer, was seventh with an 88. At the FVC Meet, Sloan took fourth with an 82, and Hayes was 10th with an 89. At the Class 2A Huntley Regional, Sloan placed seventh with an 84, and Hayes was 12th with an 87, both qualifying for sectionals. ... “We are excited to welcome back many key varsity players, along with former JV members ready to step up and strengthen the team,” Allen said. “Our top varsity athletes have put in the work in the offseason and are prepared to lead the way.”

Jacobs

Coach: Kyle Kukulski (first season)

Last season: Sixth at FVC Tournament

Top returners: Natalie Zimmerman, jr.; Bianca Ramirez, so.; Nicole Heims, sr.; Katie Maurus, sr.

Key newcomers: Lila Serafini, fr.

Worth noting: The Golden Eagles took sixth at conference, but only trailed Huntley by eight shots for fourth. ... Zimmerman, Ramirez and Maurus earned All-FVC honors. Zimmerman and Ramirez were named All-Area honorable mention ... Jacobs was third at the county meet, a shot behind Prairie Ridge, and was led by Ramirez (ninth) and Emma Skarosi (11th). ... Jacobs took third at the Class 2A Jacobs Regional to qualify for sectionals, led by Zimmerman’s 84 (seventh place). Zimmerman missed state by two shots. ... “We have an experienced group that is eager to have another successful season,” said Kukulski, who takes over for Paul Anderson. “The players are holding themselves to a high expectation because of the varsity’s sectional run. We have a few new additions that are creating positive challenges for players and allowing our team to push each other to compete and be the best golfers.”

Jacobs’ Natalie Zimmerman watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament in September 2024 at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

McHenry

Coach: Ray Hagerty (first season)

Last season: Third at FVC Tournament

Top returners: Abby Powers, sr.; Madelyn Blake, so.; Abby Shoemaker, jr.

Key newcomers: Azeneth Villarreal, jr.; Noelia Colin, so.

Worth noting: After finishing runner-up in 2023, the Warriors were still among the FVC’s top teams, finishing one shot behind Prairie Ridge to take third ... McHenry graduated its No. 1 and 2 golfers in Jennifer Henry and Kilynn Axelson, both All-Area honorable mention picks. ... Powers earned All-FVC honors and tied for 12th at county. ... “We’ll be a young team, but we have a solid core of returning players,” said Hagerty, who takes over for Sean Sterner. “I’m looking forward to seeing the girls’ continued growth while competing throughout the season.”

Prairie Ridge

Coach: Jeanine Stantesly (sixth season)

Last season: FVC Tournament runner-up

Top returners: Grace Mertel, sr.; Lily Myers, sr.; Carly Koeppen, so.; Callie Roberts, so.

Key newcomers: Quinnlyn Buck, so.; Morgan Finefield, so.; Elisabeth Jacobs, fr.; Divyana Shah, jr.

Worth noting: The Wolves finished runner-up to Crystal Lake Central co-op at the county, conference and regional tournaments. Prairie Ridge grad Jenna Albanese won the FVC end-of-season points title and advanced to the Class 2A state meet for the second straight year, tying for 47th. ... Mertel, an All-Area second-team pick, took eighth at the FVC Tournament, earning All-FVC honors, with an 87 and tied for 12th at the county tournament. She was second on the Wolves at the Class 2A Huntley Regional with an 88. ... “This season, I am looking forward to seeing our team grow closer as a group. Grace Mertel and Lily Myers are dedicated and talented athletes, and they will provide strong leadership for our young team,” Stantesly said. “It has been fun watching our girls smile after making a nice shot or sinking a putt these first few days of practice.”

Prairie Ridge’s Grace Mertel watches her tee shot on the fifth hole during the Fox Valley Conference Girls Golf Tournament in September 2024 at Crystal Woods Golf Club in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Kishwaukee River Conference

Johnsburg

Coach: Chris O’Niel (17th season)

Last season: KRC Tournament runner-up

Top returners: Lauren McQuiston, sr.; Addison Sweetwood, jr.; London Baidinger, sr.; Elaina Moss, sr.

Key newcomers: Jacquelyn Douglas, sr.; Charlotte Cantrell, jr.; Rose Rossman, fr.

Worth noting: The Skyhawks were second to Marengo in the KRC, but had a strong showing at the conference tournament, with Sweetwood, an All-Area honorable mention pick, taking runner-up with a 92. Moss finished sixth. ... The Skyhawks continued their postseason streak of reaching sectionals as a team (11 years in a row) with a second-place finish at the Class 1A Johnsburg Regional. Sweetwood and McQuiston led the way with 92s (tied for seventh). ... McQuiston was eighth at the county meet. ... “With an experienced lineup, the Skyhawks are hoping to make a run at a conference title as well as make some postseason noise,” O’Niel said. “The KRC has improved, so this will be a tough task.”

Johnsburg’s Addison Sweetwood watches her tee shot on the eighth hole during the McHenry County Tournament in September 2024 at Boone Creek Golf Club in Bull Valley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Marengo

Coach: Chad Olson (eighth season)

Last season: KRC Tournament champion

Top returner: Maggie Hanson, jr.

Worth noting: The Indians won the KRC Tournament championship for the third straight season, beating runner-up Johnsburg by 19 shots. Hanson, an All-Area honorable mention pick, earned medalist honors with an 85, while teammates Gabby Gieseke (third), Charlotte Machac (fifth) and Kiley Brady (eighth) placed in the top eight. Hanson tied for 12th at the McHenry County Meet. ... Marengo qualified for sectionals for the third year in a row, placing second at the Class 1A Marengo Regional. Hanson, Gieseke, Katie Hanson and Brady placed in the top 12. The Indians tied for sixth at sectionals. ... “I’m looking forward to this season as the group continues to improve,” Olson said. “I think on any day, any girl can lead this team. They are a fun group and make every day a blast.”

Richmond-Burton

Coach: Rich Petska (third season)

Last season: Third at KRC Tournament

Top returners: Julia Londberg, so.; Emily Porreca, sr.; Daria Sergeeva, sr.; Ava Strzalka, jr.

Key newcomers: Lily Bresnahan, fr.; Kaileigh Cantwell, so.; Daniella Davis, fr.; Annabelle Pope, fr.; Grace Schultz, fr.; Madeline Sena, fr.; Leah Strzalka, fr.; Emily Lotz, fr.

Worth noting: The Rockets finished nine shots behind Johnsburg for third at the KRC Tournament. Grads Meadow Rosendahl (fourth), Sofia Nagel (seventh) and Londberg (tied for eighth) placed in the top eight. ... R-B took fourth at sectionals. ... Rosendahl, an All-Area honorable mention selection, was the Rockets’ lone Class 1A sectional qualifier. ... “After graduating three varsity players, we’ll be leaning heavily on our returning players to fill the void,” Petska said. “We have a solid group of freshmen who are going to learn a lot this year.”

Woodstock North co-op

Coach: Casey Kitsis (second season)

Last season: Fourth at KRC Tournament

Top returners: Angela Pecoraro (WN), jr.; Mary Spinelli (WN), jr.

Key newcomers: Raea Morris (WHS), fr.; Emmaline Skelton (WHS), fr.

Worth noting: Woodstock North co-op, which combines with Woodstock, took fourth at the KRC Tournament last fall, ahead of Plano, Sandwich and Harvard. Last year was the first time North co-op had a full girls team. In previous seasons, the girls competed with the boys during the regular season and individually in the postseason. “Building on the success of our inaugural year, we’re looking forward to a season of significant growth and development,” Kitsis said. “With our team size doubling, we are excited to see new friendships form, skills improve and a strong foundation built for the future of our program.”

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Marian Central

Coach: Bryan Smith (third season)

Last season: CCC Tournament runner-up

Top returners: Jordan Cheng, so.; Dakota Norwick, jr.; Zoe Karlen, so.; Lucia Schneck, jr.

Key newcomers: Audrey Pascucci, jr.; Maria Alvarez, jr.; Claira Tran, sr.

Worth noting: The Hurricanes placed second at the CCC Tournament, 15 shots behind champion Wheaton Academy. ... Cheng, an All-Area second-team selection, is the area’s lone returning state qualifier. She withdrew from last year’s Class 1A state meet to compete with Marian’s girls tennis team at sectionals, which took place on the same weekend. ... Cheng was joined by teammate Nina Notaro, an All-Area first-team pick, as state qualifiers. Notaro won medalist honors at the CCC Tournament with an 82, followed by Cheng in second with an 85. Cheng was 10th at the county meet and 11th at regionals and sectionals. ... “I’m looking forward to further building the program and developing some new talent,” Smith said.Co-op