Elderly McHenry man missing

Leonard Skruch, 81, currently has longer hair and beard than in the photo, McHenry Police officials said. (Photo provided by McHenry Police)

The McHenry Police Department is asking for help locating an elderly resident who walked away from his home in Wednesday and who had not been found as of Thursday afternoon.

Leonard Skruch, 81, is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with shaggy gray hair and a long gray beard – longer now than it is in the photo police provided. He was wearing cuffed blue jeans and a light colored button-down shirt and was carrying a hard-sided bag with a strap, filled with his belongings, according to an alert email and Facebook post from the McHenry Police Department.

A resident of Alden Terrace at 803 Royal Boulevard, near McHenry High School, he was last seen walking in the area of Crystal Lake Road and Royal Drive. He has no known mode of transportation, according to the release.

His family had not seen or heard from him, and he had not returned to his residence, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the McHenry Police Department at 815-363-2130 or call 911, so officers can check on his well-being.