Elderly McHenry man found after going missing Wednesday

Leonard Skruch, 81, currently has longer hair and beard than in the photo, McHenry Police officials said. (Photo provided by McHenry Police)

An elderly man who went missing in McHenry on Wednesday was located Thursday after local police put out an alert.

The McHenry Police Department reported at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday that man, Leonard Skruch, 81, had been located. Police did not elaborate on the circumstances.

They had put out an alert Thursday afternoon saying the man had walked away from his home Wednesday carrying a suitcase and had not been seen since.

The resident of Alden Terrace at 803 Royal Boulevard, near McHenry High School, had last been seen walking in the area of Crystal Lake Road and Royal Drive. He has no known mode of transportation, according to the release.