Letter: Vote for Popovich proposal for Landmark School

I’m writing today regarding the bids the McHenry District 15 Board of Education members are reviewing for the purchase of the Landmark School building. They will be voting on the bids at one of the two August BOE meetings.

As a McHenry resident and D15/D156 graduate with longstanding ties to Landmark Elementary, I encourage other residents to join me in advocating for the bid and proposal from Tom and Ginelle Popovich. Not only did their bid come in higher of the two received, their plan for a nonprofit organization at the building would be a wonderful addition to our downtown allowing all residents to benefit, take part if they desire and help keep the integrity of the historic building.

The idea has sparked interest among my neighbors, friends and family who are willing to support a community center in any way they can. I think the Popovich bid is the best choice for the BOE, D15 and the community. If you agree, please reach out to the BOE and attend the Tuesday, Aug. 12, meeting.

Christine Kittredge

McHenry