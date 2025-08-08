Crystal Lake Main Beach closed due to high bacteria levels on last day of season

People enjoy the waters of Crystal Lake during the Crystal Lake Park District's Concert in the Park on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at Main Beach in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Crystal Lake’s Main Beach season ended early due to another closure over elevated bacteria levels Friday.

Main Beach’s regular season was scheduled to have its last day Friday, with postseason weekend-only dates running until Sept. 1. But high bacteria levels cut the season short.

Boat rentals are still available, and the park remains open, according to the Crystal Lake Park District.

The Crystal Lake West Beach season ended Thursday.

The McHenry County Department of Health will test the bacteria levels in the waters Saturday morning and determine the status from there, according to a Crystal Lake Main Beach Facebook post.

The Main Beach temporary shutdown comes after a multiple-day streak of closures in June and another in July due to high bacteria levels.

Beaches will reopen once new samples confirm that E. coli readings drop to acceptable levels. Factors such as natural die-off, wind, waves and ultraviolet rays from the sun all help reduce the level of bacteria. But how long it takes for the levels to reduce varies, according to the county health department.

There are a variety of reasons for elevated levels of bacteria in the water, including storm runoff from rainfall, agricultural runoff, wild and domestic animal waste, bather defecation and wastewater.

Swimmers exposed to such high bacteria could develop gastroenteritis-type illness, with symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, a low-grade fever, skin rashes and earaches. The McHenry County Department of Health advises anyone who experiences these symptoms after swimming at a public beach to contact a physician and the beach manager.

You can check the status of beaches at the Illinois Department of Public Health’s BeachGuard site here: idph.illinois.gov/envhealth/ilbeaches/public.