McHenry man accused of pushing his way into stranger’s apartment, biting resident

A McHenry man was detained in county jail after he was accused of pushing his way into a stranger’s apartment and then biting the resident’s thumb.

Aleksandar Visnjic, 31, is charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, as well as battery and disorderly conduct, according to criminal complaint in McHenry County court.

Visnjic was knocking on doors at the Garden Quarter Apartments and attempting to enter the units, prompting 911 calls by more than one person, McHenry Police Public Affairs Officer Ashley O’Herron said.

“He followed the victim to the victim’s unit and pushed his away into the apartment,” O’Herron said. “This led to a physical altercation between the two and [Visnjic] bit the victim’s [thumb], causing the victim to need stitches.”

Visnjic sustained injuries to his mouth resulting from the resident defending himself and trying to get Visnjic out of his apartment, O’Herron said.

“The victim restrained [Visnjic] on the ground until police arrival,” the officer said.

In detaining Visnjic during his initial court appearance Friday, Judge Cynthia Lamb said the “proof is evident and presumption is great that he committed the detainable offense of home invasion and that he poses a real and present threat to any person or persons in the community.”

The judge wrote in her detention order that Visnjic had first “jumped on a vehicle not knowing who owned the vehicle,” and when police arrived, he ran to the resident, “a complete stranger,” “pushed” the man into his apartment and “entered that apartment without permission.”

Once inside, there was a fight, and Visnjic allegedly “bit the thumb of the victim which required medical intervention,” the judge wrote.

Conviction on a Class X felony carries a sentencing range of six to 30 years in prison. Visnjic, appointed an assistant public defender at his initial hearing, is due back in court Friday.