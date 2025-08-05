Driver injured after truck and trailer roll over near Harvard

A man was hospitalized after a crash near Harvard Aug. 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Harvard Fire Protection District)

A man was taken to the hospital after a truck and trailer rolled over near Harvard Monday.

The Harvard Fire Protection District was called to the intersection of Alden and State Line roads at 4:29 p.m. Monday, Harvard Fire Protection District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

A single pickup truck and a 40-foot camper trailer the truck was pulling had rolled over, but “the truck came to rest in an upright position,” Vucha said.

The man who was driving was the only person inside the truck and was out of the vehicle before fire personnel arrived, Vucha said. Paramedics evaluated the man and took him to a local hospital with minor injuries.

“The crash left debris scattered across the roadway, and both vehicles sustained moderate damage,” Vucha said.

The roadway was expected to be cleared before 8 p.m. Monday; towing crews were working to upright and remove the trailer and clean debris from the area, Vucha said.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash, Vucha said.