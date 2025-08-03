Nominations open for 30 Days for 30 Vets, giving area veterans help with home projects

Tanner Ilkow (left) and Jerry Webb, from Home Depot, mark out the cuts they need to make on a sheet of plywood as they instal a new kitchen in U.S. Navy veteran Craig Taylor's home on Jan. 16, 2025. The kitchen remodel for Taylor was part of the 30 Days for 30 Vets program. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Nominations are open, and home improvement retailers and professionals are needed, for the second year of the 30 Days for 30 Vets initiative coordinated by The Bremer Team – Keller Williams Success Realty.

In its first year, more than $200,000 worth of home improvement projects were awarded to 30 McHenry County-area U.S. military veterans, all nominated by friends and family.

To nominate a veteran for the next round of projects, click the “Nominate a Veteran” button at 30daysfor30vets.com. Contractors, businesses and others wishing to support the effort should click “Donate” on the website or reach out to Bremer at Bremerteam18@gmail.com.

Each day in November, a selected veteran’s story will be highlighted on the website and its corresponding Facebook page.

Due to word of mouth and contractor, business and community support for the the program,34 projects were approved and funded in the first year, said Dawn Bremer, owner and president of the McHenry-based Bremer Team.

A worker from Innovative Home Concepts replace the roof on U.S Marine Corps veteran Mark McClaughry's home in McHenry on Thursday, May 22, 2025, as part of the “30 Days for 30 Vets” initiative. The project is a collaboration between The Bremer Team of Keller Williams Success and Innovative Home Concepts. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Projects done in the first year included new roof for U.S. Marine and Army veteran Mark McClaughry’s almost 100-year-old McHenry home and a kitchen remodel for Crystal Lake single dad Craig Taylor, a Navy veteran. In addition, Baking supplies and a Kitchenaid stand mixer were donated by Home Depot for Taylor’s teenage daughter.

“None of this would have been possible without the incredible contractors who stepped up time after time when I asked,” Bremer said. “They didn’t just repair homes. They helped restore hope for these veterans, and that, to me, is irreplaceable.”

The program again needs tradespeople and materials for small remodeling, painting, roofing, deck or ramp builds, HVAC upgrades, window and other home improvement, and maintenance projects. Also needed are cleaning and junk removal services; furniture, décor and appliances; meals; gift cards; or self-care items. Financial contributions to support all of the efforts are highly encouraged.

“If you have a service, product or skill, we can find a vet who needs it,” Bremer said. “Even one donation can change someone’s life. Let’s show up for those who showed up for us.”