Local farmers markets invite kids to sell what they make

Tenlee Pedersen with some of the bath bombs she makes to sell on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at her home near Union. She is one of several young entrepreneurs who will be taking part in a junior market that will launch at the Huntley Farmers Market. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Tenlee Pedersen is gearing up for the Huntley Farmers Market Saturday, Aug. 2, where she will be selling bath bombs and shoe fresheners.

Tenlee said she’s “excited and nervous” as a budding businesswoman. She’s also 10 years old. She’s among a group of students who will have their first foray into entrepreneurship Saturday when a junior market will launch for the first time at the Huntley Farmers Market.

[ See more photos of local kids making and selling goods for farmers markets ]

Tenlee said she likes to relax and use bath bombs in the tub. As for how she got the shoe freshener idea, “my shoes stink after volleyball,” the 10-year-old said.

She said she looked up different recipes for the items; it was easier to find bath bomb recipes, and a lot of shoe fresheners are sprays.

But they came together through online research and trial-and-error, Kathryn Pedersen, Tenlee’s mom, said. The first bath bombs weren’t strong enough, but Tenlee tried again, and family members tested the products. Tenlee, who lives near Union, also tried the fresheners in her dad’s shoes, and they helped a lot.

It’s her first time selling, and she hopes people will like her products.

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, whose staff created the program, said 21 students ranging from third to eighth grade are participating in the market Saturday and have spent the summer working on their businesses.

The students participated in eight business education lessons and pitched their business concepts to the Chamber staff to snag a spot at the market. The junior market is part of the Chamber’s new youth entrepreneurship program.

“This program is about more than just selling a product,” Chamber Executive Director Nancy Binger said. “It’s about helping students gain confidence, learn real-world skills, and spark a passion for entrepreneurship that could last a lifetime.”

Tenlee’s business is called Little Luxuries. The others include:

Giana’s Bows and Earrings by Giana Avollo, 7, of Lake in the Hills

Pike Pro Baits & Lures by Dominic Avollo, 10, of Lake in the Hills

Card Legend’s trading cards by Evan Jancovic, 9, of Huntley

TAILWAGS Dog Toys’s by Braeden Cable, 9, of Lake in the Hills

Country Candles, by Ava Olney, 9, of Hampshire

Crafty Creations by Zach Jacobs, 10, and Zoey Jacobs, 12, of Lake in the Hills

The Sister Studio Arts and Crafts by Carly and Maddie Marshall, 10 and 8, of Algonquin

Paint & Smile’s DIY plaster painting and candle making kits by Mia Rasporskaya, 8, of Elgin

Pooty Stitch’s homemade crocheted items by Vauhn Trzaska, 12, of Algonquin.

Ty’s Tee Off’s customized golf balls by Tyler Tomczak, 12, of Huntley

Blind Bea’s blind bags by Aylah Victoria Switzer, 10

Kennedy’s Korner’s sensory items and soaps by Kennedy Pfrommer, 8, of Huntley

Wick & Tallow candles by Azaria Arellano, 8, of Huntley

S & S Crafts by Stella Trester and Sofia Scifo, both 11, of Gilberts

Poetic Glow’s candles by Oluwaseun Adeosun, 13, of Lake in the Hills

Adeline’s Origami + Ornaments by Adeline Haag, 9, of Huntley

Camryn’s Creations’s jewelry charm bars and bath bombs by Camryn Binger, 13, of Union.

Aesthetic Paintings by Oluwafunmilayo Adeosun, 11, of Lake in the Hills

C3D Creations’ 3D-printed fidgets and items by Carson Binger, 13, of Union

The Farmers Market runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Huntley Square, with the Junior Market officially launching with a ribbon-cutting at 7:45 a.m. Saturday.

Braeden was inspired to make dog toys after seeing his mother, Katherine Cable, purchase them for the family’s puppy, Dante. Friends and family donated shirts for material, and Braeden made a prototype for Dante that was “soft on his teeth,” Katherine Cable said.

Braeden previously made Pokemon notebooks and sold them at a fair in Woodstock, his mother said.

She said Braeden loves animals, and there are plans to have a donation box at the market to benefit Hoof, Woof and Meow Animal Rescue of Elgin, from which the family has adopted and fostered pets.

“They’re part of our family,” Katherine Cable said.

Ava’s mom, Jennifer Olney, said theirs is a “big candle family.”

It’s Ava’s first time making candles, and she said she was looking forward to being outside, selling them and having fun. Some of the scents of her candles include strawberry, coconut, gardenia, cucumber, melon and honeysuckle.

“She did a really good job,” Jennifer Olney said.

Vauhn Trzaska got a Woobles crochet kit about a year ago and said it’s “something I really enjoy.”

Her aunt, Nicole Nolte, has a hair salon and gave her ideas and advice on topics like how to be helpful to customers.

The items Vauhn made for the market include frogs, a game where people flip a fish and try to get it to land on its mouth, scrunchies and crocheted mushrooms, chickens and turtles. She said she was hoping to have something for everyone.

Vauhn’s mom, Danielle Trzaska, said her daughter made the items on her own, people get excited for celebrations when Vauhn brings a homemade item.

Huntley is not the first farmers market to launch such a program.

The Farmers Market+ At the Dole in Crystal Lake also offers a program called “Kidz in Biz,” for young vendors ages 5 to 18.

Parents had asked about their kids selling their creations at the market, Linda Wozniak, the market’s director said, and the program launched last year. It runs at the winter market, as well as the outdoor market, and Wozniak estimated 45 kids have participated so far.

One child per week can work the kids’ booth, and the market provides a tent, table and signs. Generally, the kids aren’t permitted to sell food or drinks, although that would be allowed if they get a cottage food permit from McHenry County. The kids sell items such as soap, jewelry, artwork, hair scrunchies, clothes and slime, Wozniak said. Parents usually accompany their kids and can help them set up mobile pay options.

Josh Sweet of Elmhurst sold soaps at The Dole and started making them as a teacher gift. Josh has sold soaps at other markets, as well as The Dole, where the soap nearly sold out.

He said his favorite scent to make is iced lemon cookie, and even got in on the cicada hype last year, making soaps with the insects in them.

Josh’s mom, Michelle Sweet, said her son likes the colors, scents and patterns of the soaps. She said it was almost an “art form.”

Madi Dickman sold Madi’s Scrunchtastic Scrunchies at the market. She said she first tried out her products at an economic fair at Hussman Elementary a couple of years ago, where she was one of the first students to sell out. Floral designs are among her favorites.

“I think they’re really pretty,” Madi said. Her mom, Morgan Dickman, has a booth at the market that sells personalized gift items and Madi helps with that.

Madi has sold at the market before, but is going to sell again Aug. 10. She thought about selling lip gloss, as well, but said her mom didn’t think that was a great idea. She’s expanded to sell resin items such as coasters and keychains, but with a back-to-school theme like crayons, pencils and school supplies.

The kid vendors also have to abide by the same rules others do, including arriving early and staying to the end, even if they get tired or sell out, Wozniak said.

Kids interested in the program can reach out to the market online or email LeCoque at slecoque@thedole.org, Wozniak said.

In Woodstock, the farmers market launched a similar program this spring. It aims to offer kids aged 8 to 16 the chance to sell handmade products.

Holly Adkins, who created the Woodstock program, said 18 students are participating this year.

“One of our goals” is kid and family engagement, Adkins said, adding “there wasn’t much for older kids to engage with.”

The students applied in the spring, and the farmers who vend at the market decided if the students got in. Those selected got to pick a date to sell at the market. They also have to have handmade items, and prove it through a picture.

“We didn’t turn [anyone] away,” Adkins said.

The top vendors will come back for a kid fair at the end of October, Adkins said, and the vendor who sells the most at that will get a spot at the Christmas market.

“It has been way more successful” than originally expected, Adkins said.

Some of the products the kids made include My Little Pony-themed candles with charms, custom bracelets and pins made from recycled cans, Adkins said.

Two students have sold out on their day at the market, and many have very little product left at the end, Adkins said. Some students who already had their day come back and support their peers, and other vendors will leave their booths to buy from the kids, Adkins said.

This year wasn’t a competition to get in, but next year might be.

“Word has already caught on,” Adkins said.