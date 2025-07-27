Two people injured in 3-vehicle crash Sunday along Route 23 near Marengo

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts respond to a three-vehicle crash that injured two people July 27, 2025, along Route 23 near Marengo. (Photo provided by Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts)

Two people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning that shut down a portion of Route 23 near Marengo for more than an hour, officials report.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded to a call at 10:50 a.m. Sunday to the 3800 block of North Route 23 near Marengo for a reported crash with injuries. First responders arrived to a three-vehicle crash with “moderate to heavy damage” spread across about 1,200 feet on Route 23 involving eight people, Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release.

The crash was upgraded to a working Emergency Medical Services response because of the amount of people and their initially unknown transport needs.

Two people from a “dark-colored Tesla sedan” were transported to a hospital with moderate injuries that are believed to not be life-threatening, Vucha said in the release. Five people from another car were evaluated and declined further medical attention. A male driver of the third car, a truck, declined an evaluation, Vucha said.

Route 23 was closed to traffic in both directions for more than an hour after the crash, Vucha said in the release. The crash is being investigated by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire protection districts from Hampshire, Boone County District 2, Union, Woodstock, Harvard and Huntley, as well as the Marengo Police Department assisted in the response.