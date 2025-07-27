Letter: Trump says he hates Democrats, but protesters just expressing concerns

In a recent letter in “It’s Your Write,” Richard Rostron stated “Hatred for President Donald Trump led to national protests, including in McHenry.” I am writing to question some of Mr. Rostron’s claims which were unsourced and cited nothing but his opinion. It seems this writer does not have a good definition of hate, equating it with simply exercising American’s traditional Constitutional right to dissent. Labeling that as “hate” is simply incorrect.

When we see the leader of our country taking unprecedented steps that willfully weakens our economy, increases inflation, ignores science, makes the U.S. the laughingstock of our former allies, cuts Medicaid and food stamps, and incites divisiveness, many of us want to express our concern.

As one who attended the “No Kings” protest, I spoke to organizers, safety marshals and protesters and I can assure you, the people there are motivated not by hatred but by concern, worry and love of our country and the loss of our traditional American values. It seems we are not alone, despite Mr. Rostron’s claim that “the majority of American’s agree with Trump’s policies.” According to a new July 2025 AP-NORC poll, Americans disagree with Trump’s policies. He earned less than 50% approval on every issue, including the economy, government spending, trade, taxes, immigration, health care and his handling of the conflict in the Middle East.

Finally, just to clarify, none of the protesters were paid. We do it because we love this country and are concerned what direction it’s heading.

Joan L. Davis

Huntley