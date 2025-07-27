Letter: Shop Local in Harvard Facebook group serves as hub

As a longtime resident and business owner in Harvard, I know how challenging it can be for independent retailers to stay afloat, let alone thrive. Local business owners pour their heart and soul into serving their community. But it’s not easy to compete with big brands and to stay visible in the community when you’re running a business.

Years ago, I faced this hurdle myself when I opened The Firehouse Depot, a small coffee shop and community gathering space. With no budget for marketing, it felt like an uphill battle to get the attention of new customers and build a sense of community. That’s part of the reason I created the Shop Local in Harvard IL Facebook group – to give business owners like me a platform to promote their shops and connect with customers.

In the years since, our Facebook group has evolved into a hub for local businesses to share updates, create connections, and forge lasting relationships with their neighbors. Locals and visitors want to know and support the folks behind the counters; sometimes they just need an introduction.

I’m grateful that the Harvard Chamber of Commerce tells new small businesses about our group so we can help provide support and exposure – worth more than any paid ads we ever did. It’s not just about boosting sales – we’re building community.

July is independent retailer month, and I urge small businesses to join our coalition and for our neighbors to support local retailers in our community.

Randy Donaldson

Harvard