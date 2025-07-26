Wisconsin man sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexually assaulting woman in McHenry

A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman in her McHenry home.

Joshua Bailey, 28, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Mark Gerhardt in McHenry County court.

He is required to serve half his prison time followed by three years to natural life of mandatory supervised release.

In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and unlawfully filming inside someone’s residence, court records show.

During an initial court appearance after Bailey’s arrest in February, Assistant State’s Attorney Julio Cantre said an investigator watched a video that Bailey had filmed of himself sexually assaulting the woman on or about Aug. 24, 2022. Cantre said the investigator said “it was clear ... she was unconscious.”

When the woman discovered the video, Bailey tried to delete it, Cantre said, adding that this showed Bailey knew he did something wrong.

“If it was consensual, he wouldn’t have tried to delete the video,” Cantre said.

Bailey has a pending case in Kenosha County where he is charged with capturing an intimate representation, a Class 1 felony, court records in Wisconsin show. At a court hearing on that case July 17, Bailey’s attorney told the court he was not present because he’s in Illinois prison; nonetheless an arrest warrant was issued for him in the Wisconsin case, according to court records.