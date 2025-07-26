Letter: The four mistakes of evidence-based education funding

Evidence-based funding gets a D.

In 2017, legislators celebrated their new evidence-based funding plan. EBF was just putting a Band-Aid on the funding problem.

EBF’s first mistake is that the $300 million of new funding is not indexed for inflation.

EBF’s second mistake is that EBF assumes that school districts will get 10% of their funding from the federal government. Crystal Lake’s District 47 received $8.4 million from the federal government, 8.2% of what the state thinks it needs to be fully funded,​ and is budgeting for 5% next year. Hinsdale’s District 181 received 3%. Springfield’s District 186 received 35%.

Tier 1 districts are worst funded. Tier 4 districts are the best funded and are considered fully funded at 100% adequacy. Crystal Lake’s District 47 was at 79% adequacy Tier 2 in 2018. After eight years of EBF funding, District 47 is at Tier 1 78% adequacy and might lose 30 teachers.

EBF’s third mistake is that there is no accountability for outcomes of school districts funded at 80%, 90% or 100% adequacy.

EBF’s fourth mistake is that EBF only allocates $50 million per year for property tax relief. More than a billion dollars is needed.

Our state constitution says in Article 10 Section 1 that “the State has the primary responsibility for financing the system of public education.” This means that 51% of school funding should come from the state. Crystal Lake’s District 47 receives about 16% of what it needs to be fully funded from the state. Hinsdale’s District 181 about 4%. Joliet’s District 86 about 62%. Our legislators should follow the constitution and fund our schools to Article 10 Section 1.

Jim Yaworski

Crystal Lake