Ex-Algonquin man pleads guilty to disseminating child sex abuse images, gets 7 years in prison

A former Algonquin man, initially charged with 45 counts of possessing child sex abuse materials, pleaded guilty Friday to one count and was sentenced to seven years in prison, according to court records.

Scott Krueger, 52, who while on pretrial release moved to Lake in the Hills, pleaded guilty to reproducing images of child sex abuse involving children younger than 13, a Class X felony, according to the judgment order filed in McHenry County court.

Krueger, whose lack of criminal history likely factored into additional charges being dismissed, is required to serve half the jail time. He will get credit for 23 days spent in the county jail after his arrest. When released from prison, Krueger will be on mandatory supervised release from three years to life, according to the order. He also is required to register as a sex offender for life.

Police began investigating Krueger after receiving multiple cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a news release at the time of his arrest.