Cat treated for smoke inhalation following fire Saturday in Huntley

A cat was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Huntley. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

A cat was treated for smoke inhalation and a home in Huntley is temporarily uninhabitable after a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to the 11200 block of Kingsbury Court in Huntley at 12:47 p.m. Saturday, according to a district news release.

Firefighters found smoke coming from a two-story residential building when they arrived, according to the release. Crews upgraded to a working fire and worked on a quick interior attack. Fire personnel were able to get water on the fire within minutes and the fire was extinguished by 12:58 p.m.

Two occupants exited the home before first responders arrived and five cats “were reported to be inside the residence,” according to the release.

All five are alive and accounted for, and firefighters treated one cat for smoke inhalation, according to the release.

No injuries were reported, according to the release, but a firefighter who had been working on fire-suppression efforts was evaluated for symptoms believed to be related to heat exhaustion; the firefighter was evaluated on-scene but not transported to hospital.

Saturday’s heat index was in the upper 80s and humidity was near 85%, according to the release.

Fire damage was contained to the home’s kitchen area, but there was smoke damage throughout the home. The house is temporarily uninhabitable until cleaning and repairs are done, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District, according to the release.