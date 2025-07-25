Man hospitalized after Cary motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a crash in Cary July 25, 2025. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

A man was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon in Cary.

The Cary Fire Protection District and Cary Police Department were called to the intersection of Route 14 and Feinberg Drive at 2:09 p.m. Friday, district spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Paramedics found a man and a motorcycle lying the road. A medical helicopter was placed on standby, but paramedics called it off after determining that the man’s condition was not serious enough for airlifting.

He was taken by ambulance to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital outside Barrington with serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Vucha said. The driver of a passenger vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash Friday, July 25, 2025, in Cary. (Photo provided by Cary Fire Protection District)

Westbound Route 14 closed during the crash, and the Cary Police Department is investigating, Vucha said.