Crystal Lake Main Beach closed again Friday by high bacteria levels

Lifeguards keep watch and people swim at Crystal Lake's Main Beach on Friday, June 21, 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Crystal Lake’s Main Beach closed again Friday because of high bacteria levels.

The closure began Friday, but a contamination advisory was in place Thursday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That was also related to bacteria readings.

Boat rentals and the park at the beach remain open, and West Beach is available for swimming, according to a Main Beach Facebook post. The post said the McHenry County Health Department will retest the water Saturday and there would be a status update in the morning after the results come in.

Veterans Park Beach in Island Lake is also closed because of high bacteria levels, according to the IDPH.

Main Beach was closed for nearly a week at the end of June into early July because of high bacteria levels. Other beaches in the Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills area were also closed due to high levels of E. coli in the water, but were cleared ahead of the July 4 holiday.