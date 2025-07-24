Man gets probation for grooming teen girl he was accused of assaulting in his car near Wonder Lake

A man who was accused of exchanging sex for vapes with a teen girl he met on Snapchat pleaded guilty Wednesday to grooming.

Kaden Burow, 25, was sentenced to 24 months of sex offender probation and 180 days in the county jail, according to McHenry County court records. With time already in custody, the jail time is considered served. He also is required to attend sexual offender treatment and register as a sex offender for 10 years, prosecutors said.

According to the grooming offense to which Burow pleaded guilty, he “used a telephonic device to seduce, solicit, lure or entice, or attempt to seduce, solicit, lure or entice, a child to engage in any unlawful sexual conduct ... in that he offered [the girl] nicotine and a phone” and said she could use “her body” to pay him back, according to the complaint and indictment.

At Burow’s initial court appearance, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller said Burow met the 15-year-old girl on Snapchat, began a relationship with her, and the two “exchanged explicit messages.” He then drove to McHenry County, near Wonder Lake, to meet the girl, who was with a 17-year-old girl at the time. Miller alleged that Burow had sex with both girls in his car after telling them he would give them his vape pen cartridges in exchange.

Burow was not charged for alleged offenses involving the 17-year-old, prosecutors said.

During that initial hearing, Burow’s attorney, George Kililis, said he understood the allegation that his client had “sex with minors,” but the girls came “willingly” to meet Burow.

In exchange for Burow’s guilty plea, additional charges were dismissed, including aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child, criminal sexual assault of child, traveling to meet a child and indecent solicitation, court records show.