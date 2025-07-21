Letter: Clear and present danger to our democracy

Responding to Richard Rostron’s LTE.

Richard claims that “No Kings” rallies were financially supported by “The Democrat Party,” and “Christy Walton.” The Democratic (adj.) Party had nothing to do with organizing OR funding the rally in McHenry County. Most carried inexpensive, hand-made, poster board signs. We showed up because we believe Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our democracy, whether one refers to him as a (wannabe) fascist, dictator (“Hitler”), king or emperor (all autocracies).

Trump used 170 executive orders since taking office to reward himself (and rich friends), destroy our government, and vilify minority groups he doesn’t like.

ICE agents abduct people while obscuring their own identity, refusing to answer abductee’s questions. Detention centers’ conditions are absolutely deplorable, yet members of Congress – whose job includes unannounced oversight - are obstructed by detention guards.

Call this what you may: Nazi, fascist, evil emperor, etc. It doesn’t matter – these are synonymous. ALL terms represent everything the United States should NOT be.

Deborah L. Firak

Woodstock