Crystal Lake’s Casey Hintz begins big-league journey with Seattle Mariners: ‘It finally came true’

Crystal Lake's Casey Hintz was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Carrie Hintz)

One night after being selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft, 95 of Casey Hintz’s biggest fans gathered at Nicks Pizza and Pub in Crystal Lake to celebrate.

Hintz, a 6-foot, 161-pound right-handed pitcher who grew up in Crystal Lake and Lakewood, spent the past three seasons at the University of Arizona honing his craft while helping the Wildcats win a Big 12 Conference Tournament title and reach the College World Series for the first time since 2021 this past spring.

But being away for long periods of time, and from the people who know you best, can be difficult.

“Sometimes you feel like there’s no one or you’re struggling, and all of your support’s back home,” Hintz said. “It was a real touching moment to see all those people that care about me – and that they’re coming out to support me. We told them six hours before the party, and everyone made it out."

Texas A M Arizona Baseball Arizona's Casey Hintz celebrates after striking out a Texas A&M batter during an NCAA baseball game in February 2025 in Houston. (Michael Wyke/AP)

The MLB draft began with the first three rounds July 13, and Seattle drafted Hintz with the 482nd overall pick the next day.

Hintz was sitting on his couch and waiting for his name to be called at his family’s home in Cary with his mom, best friend and girlfriend when he received word from agent Mark Pieper that the Mariners were going to pick him.

“As soon as I got off the phone it popped up on the [TV] screen,” Hintz said. “That was crazy. I couldn’t believe it. ... Watching all of the other names go by, especially with it being rounds 4-20, it was a long day of just sitting there.

“When I saw my name, it was an emotional moment. It finally came true. It’s what I was waiting to see all day.”

Crystal Lake's Casey Hintz throws a pitch as a member of the Crystal Lake Cardinals. (Photo provided by Carrie Hintz)

Hintz, who throws side arm, was one of Arizona’s most used relievers throughout his college career, making 75 relief appearances with 10 victories (seven in 2025), 100 strikeouts and a 5.17 ERA.

Before Arizona, Hintz attended St. Viator, often taking the train to Arlington Heights on the nearby Metra. He was a star two-way player in high school, earning All-State recognition and being named the East Suburban Catholic Conference Pitcher of the Year and Co-Player of the Year as a senior.

He played in the Crystal Lake Little League at 7 years old with the Crystal Lake Slam and Crystal Lake Cardinals – and later with the Illinois Phenom, Illinois Dodgers and Illinois Indians, based out of Mount Prospect.

Hintz grew up a Cubs fan and idolized players such as Derrek Lee and Anthony Rizzo. He also had a preference to shortstops, his normal spot on the field when he wasn’t pitching.

Ultimately, Hintz’s dream was the big leagues.

“It’s always something I’ve wanted to do since I was young,” he said. “Watching Cubs’ games, going to Wrigley, just seeing the atmosphere and how cool it would be to play in front of that many people. But you never know. There’s moments that will tear you down, not knowing, but you just keep pushing through.

“I went to Arizona as a walk-on and battled. You go in as a walk-on, and no one is expecting anything out of you. I worked hard, kept my head down and it ended up happening.”

As thrilled as he was to be drafted, Hintz was blown away by all the support shown at Nick’s Pizza and Pub, a quarter-mile from Canterbury Park where he played growing up.

Crystal Lake's Casey Hintz (center) is shown with with brother Richie Hintz (left) and mom Carrie Hintz. Casey Hintz was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Monday, July 14, 2025. (Photo provided by Carrie Hintz)

Carrie Hintz, Casey’s mom, said he’s always had the talent to do something big.

“A lot of people in the community have known him for a long time,” she said. “He’s been playing baseball since he was 4 years old, always kind of played up. He’s had so many stories and always talking about how he’s going to make it and play in the MLB. Just all the sacrifices he’s made – between missing events with friends or parties or things like that because he was always training.

“It’s just awesome to see it all come together for him.”

Casey Hintz’s dad Richard died when he was 10 years old, and Casey credits his love of baseball to his dad. Casey’s older brother, Richie, also played baseball growing up.

“He was the one who helped build my love for the game,” Casey Hintz said of his dad. “When I was growing up, it was always watching Cubs games or we were always outside in the front yard. Whether it was a baseball or a tennis ball, anything with a ball and a bat we could do, we were doing it.

“He taught me everything at a young age. And then after he passed away, obviously, I’ve had numerous people help me grow. But if it wasn’t for him it probably wouldn’t have happened.”

Hintz had a breakthrough in his second year at Arizona, thanks to a new a side-arm throwing motion.

“I went in as a two-way [player] and kind of fizzled out as a hitter,” Hintz said. “I switched to being a pitcher only. I switched down to a side-arm release, which I’m at now, and that kind of changed everything. I was kind of an average pitcher from over the top. I had good stuff, but I don’t think it was what was going to take me to the next level.

“When they changed me, it kind of took off from there.”

Hintz said he throws a mix of sinker, slider, changeup and a four-seam fastball, with his sinker and slider as his “go-to pitches.”

“I think my sinker topped out at 92 [mph] this year,” Hintz said. “Not overpowering, but I mix all my pitches and execute when I need to.”

Casey Hintz Arizona pitcher Casey Hintz pitches during an NCAA baseball game against Grand Canyon in March 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

Hintz got on a plane two days after he was drafted to head to the Mariners’ spring training complex in Peoria, Arizona. He already signed a contract and will begin his professional career either at Single-A (Modesto Nuts) or High-A (Everett Aquadox).

Hintz said all of this wouldn’t be possible without those closest to him – those who believed in him the most.

“All the sacrifices my mom has made, driving me to late-night practices and driving me to tournaments hours away, it kind of all came back to us,” Hintz said. “That one moment when you see your name on the screen, all those memories, all those tough days, late nights and early mornings, that kind of hits you all once, and the moment kind of overtakes you.”

Carrie Hintz has no doubt of the places her son will go.

“I know his drive and his passion and commitment,” she said. “I hope he shows who he is, besides just being a wonderful human being and caring and smart ... just that he stays true to himself and just keeps working hard.

“We’re going to see him playing on the big fields one day.”