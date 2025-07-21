Artwork wanted: Land Conservancy of McHenry County seeks submissions for Art of the Land show

The Art of the Land art show and fundraiser features artwork showcasing the McHenry County landscape. Proceeds from the event support land preservation in McHenry County. (Provided by Land Conservancy of McHenry County)

Local artists, artisans and youth artists are invited to submit works inspired by the local landscape for the 17th annual Art of the Land art show and fundraiser. The show will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24, and Saturday, Oct. 25, at the Starline Factory in Harvard.

Since 2009, Art of the Land has raised over $250,000 to support land preservation in McHenry County. The Land Conservancy of McHenry County keeps 30% of the proceeds from art sold, with the remaining 70% going to the artist.

This year’s theme is “art that reflects and is inspired by the local landscape and all that it provides.” Accepted media include original artwork, painting, drawing and other hanging art, photography, limited-edition prints, ceramics, glass, sculptural pieces, basketry, fiber, paper, metal and wood. The Best of Show award is $250, and second and third places are $100 each.

There is a jury fee of $25 to submit up to five pieces of art. Artwork will be judged based on the best representation of the event’s theme. All entries must be for sale at the show.

There is no fee for artisans to apply to the show. Accepted artisans will pay a booth fee of $150.

Youth artists aged between the ages of 5 and 18 and enrolled in elementary, middle or high school can submit up to three pieces of art for $10.

The deadline to submit work for Art of the Land is Sunday, Sept. 7. Entries timestamped after this date will not be accepted. More information, including complete rules and guidelines, on the Land Conservancy’s Art of the Land show is available at artoftheland.org.