Letter: Loud voices drown out music at Main Beach

We recently attended one of the free concerts hosted by the Crystal Lake Park District at Main Beach – a lovely evening with a super venue and wonderful performers. Unfortunately, several groups gathered around us, not to enjoy the music, but to visit. Their loud voices and laughter drowned out the music, which was not only rude to those around them, but to the performers on stage.

These folks have a right to enjoy our parks, but should recall the common courtesies taught by their parents. Be respectful during a public event and visit before or after, please.

Respectfully,

Jerry and Darlene Shaffer

Crystal Lake